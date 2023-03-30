These are the free Xbox game for April 2023

by SquallSnake on March 30, 2023
XBOX One
Xbox Gold April 2023 Free
Microsoft announced the following Xbox games will be free to Xbox Live Gold/Ultimate subscribers in April 2023.

Out of Space: Couch Edition ($9.99): Available April 1 to 30
Peaky Blinders: Mastermind ($24.99): Available April 16 to May 15

Out of Space: Couch Edition
There is no place like home, especially when you’re drifting through outer space. The challenge is that a deadly alien infestation has also settled in. It will take all your strategic skills to keep each newly generated spaceship house creating resources and recycling alien goo by automating tasks to help keep it clean and comfy. Play with friends to build a sustainable environment that you can all enjoy together.

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind
A plot is afoot to put the family out of business and it’s up to you to uncover it. Set prior to season one of the hit show, you can control six key members of the Shelby family, each with different strengths and weaknesses. If you need to bribe a cop, use Polly, but if you need to bust down a door or knock a few skulls, take control of Arthur. By using the right person at the right time and leveraging the game’s unique mechanics to move backwards or forwards through time, you can be the mastermind that puts everyone in sync to help unlock the puzzles.

