These are the free Playstation games for September 2022

by SquallSnake on August 31, 2022
Playstation 4
PS Sept 2022
Sony announced the following games will be free in September 2022 for qualifying PS+ members.

Need for Speed Heat | PS4
Hustle by day and risk it all at night in Need for Speed Heat, a white-knuckle street racer, where the lines of the law fade as the sun starts to set. By day, Palm City hosts the Speedhunter Showdown, a sanctioned competition where you earn Bank to customize and upgrade your high-performance cars. At night, ramp up the intensity in illicit street races that build your reputation, getting you access to bigger races and better parts.

Granblue Fantasy: Versus | PS4
Legendary fighting game studio Arc System Works brings the Granblue Fantasy universe to PlayStation in an action-packed, head-to-head fighter. Granblue Fantasy: Versus features a colorful cast, each with a unique fighting style. Also includes an RPG mode that features an all-new, original story. Play solo or team up with a friend to fight waves of enemies in thrilling action-RPG combat.

Toem | PS5
Set off on a delightful expedition and use your photographic eye to uncover mysteries in this hand-drawn adventure game. Chat with quirky characters, solve their problems by snapping neat photos, and make your way through a relaxing landscape.

Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
