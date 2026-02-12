The Prisoning: Fletcher’s Quest now available on Switch and Steam

Prisoning Fletcher’s Quest

Prepare to step into the cowboy boots of a game developer at the end of his rope. Legendary publisher Acclaim and the masters of Metroidvanias at Swedish indie studio Elden Pixels are thrilled to announce that The Prisoning: Fletcher’s Quest is now available digitally on the Nintendo Switch and Steam.

The Prisoning: Fletcher’s Quest is the latest offering from the team behind Alwa’s Awakening, Alwa’s Legacy, and A Void Hope, and invites players to step into the fractured mind of Fletcher Howie Jr., a developer on the brink of a mental breakdown at the final stages of a massive project. During a post-crunch therapy session, Fletcher becomes trapped in his subconscious and is forced to confront his fears and anxieties in a comedic Metroidvania adventure.

After a visit to the psychologist that went horribly wrong you’re trapped in the mind of a game developer on the brink of physical and emotional burnout during the last stages of an intense project. Experience a metroidvania drenched in anxiety based on a very true story.

Help Fletcher Howie Jr. escape his mental prison and save the day!

