The makers of Cotton Reboot are set to release another shooter

Get ready for more troublesome adventures with 12 adorable witches. ININ, in collaboration with Japanese indie game publisher/developer Studio Siesta and Rocket Engine, announced the release dates for the Cute ’Em Up Trouble Witches FINAL! Episode 01 Daughters of Amalgam, coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 this December.

The digital edition of Trouble Witches FINAL! Episode 01 Daughters of Amalgam will be launching on December 15 for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 (fully playable on PlayStation 5).

What´s in the Physical Special Edition?

Ahead of the digital release, fans and collectors will be able to secure the Physical Special Edition, packed with exciting goodies! The official release date for this edition is set for December 9, and Pre-Orders are available until the release date at ININ.com.

Trouble Witches FINAL! Episode 01 Daughters of Amalgam – Special Edition contains:

-Physical game for Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 4

-Original Soundtrack featuring in-game music composed by Ina Kondo from Studio AiestA -> Click here to download an exclusive sample!

-Full-Color History Artbook showcasing original and exclusive artwork -> Click here to download an exclusive sneak peek!

-Digital download code for Cotton DLC – the sweets-hungry witch from the well-known Cotton series from Success Inc., as a character in the game

Originally released in 2007 by the developer of Cotton Reboot!, Trouble Witches has evolved into the ultimate Cute ‘Em Up experience after over a decade of development and updates. Now, in Trouble Witches FINAL! Episode 01 Daughters of Amalgam, this manic shooter returns with a visual overhaul, new game modes, and its most complete version ever.

Check out the features:

-Adorable Witches: Play as 12 unique characters with distinctive abilities, attack styles, and magical familiars for endless strategic depth.

-Bullet-Hell Gameplay: Experience exhilarating shoot ’em up action with extreme danmaku mechanics that will put your reflexes to the test.

-Unique Combat System: Summon the Magic Circle to slow down enemy fire and convert bullets into gold coins. Spend your earnings at the Pumpkin Shop on Magic Cards that grant powerful abilities, clear bullets, and protect your witch from harm.

-Vibrant Visuals: Stunning hand-drawn 2D character designs combined with beautifully reimagined 3D stage backgrounds for a fresh, eye-catching experience.

-Complete DLC Pack: Includes all previously released DLC content (Cotton available separately).

-Endless Replayability: Infinite fun for both casual and hardcore players, thanks to 8 different game modes.

Whether you’re a fan of fast-paced bullet-hell shoot ’em up or charming Japanese anime-inspired art styles, Trouble Witches FINAL! Episode 01 Daughters of Amalgam delivers the ultimate Cute ‘Em Up experience!