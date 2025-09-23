The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit gets October release date

Prepare to experience the ultimate Nerd Rage when Retroware and Programancer unleash The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit on modern consoles and Steam on October 23, 2025.

“It’s been a crazy year working on this, and it was quite an experience porting an actual NES game with a little bit of added Programancer flair,” said Programancer. “But it feels great having this ready for players to see what we’ve cooked up.”

The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit will be available digitally on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Steam, on October 23 with pre-orders for the physical editions—including the Mega Cat Studios-developed NES version—opening exclusively through Limited Run Games shortly afterward.

While AVGN has seen several retro-inspired releases over the years, The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit is a major evolution for the franchise based on James Rolfe’s hit Cinemassacre series. Developed by Programancer (Prison City and The Transylvania Adventure of Simon Quest) and Retroware, the modern version of AVGN 8-Bit features all-new live-action cutscenes starring James Rolfe to make it feel like you’re playing an actual Nerd episode.

“The whole AVGN game thing has definitely been done before and done well, but this time is different,” explains Rolfe. “Having it on a real cartridge. While previous games have had a retro aesthetic, I believe the goal this time was to make it as authentic as possible.”

If you want to get an early taste of what awaits in The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit, a demo is available to download today on Steam, allowing you to experience two stages ahead of its October 23 launch.