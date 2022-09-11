Tennis (1989, Gameboy) 2-player mode – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Tennis, along with Baseball and Golf, released as launch window titles for the original Gameboy in 1989. Out of the generically named Nintendo sports title, Tennis, in my opinion, is the best.

I provide 2 reasons in my video why 1989 Gameboy Tennis is great and still worth your time today, specially when it comes to the 2-player multiplayer mode.

Yes, it is a very bare bones plain presentation (there isn’t even an option for Doubles matches) but there is still some critical detail and well implemented design choices to provide a quality multiplayer link cable experience.