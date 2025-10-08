Techno twin-stick shooter Sektori coming November 2025

Indie developer Kimmo Lahtinen is proud to unleash its eye-melting hyperkinetic twin-stick arcade game Sektori onto Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series platforms on November 18th. Get ready for high-adrenaline gameplay, kaleidoscopic visuals, and hard-hitting techno music coming together to transport you into another state of consciousness!

In Sektori’s Campaign Mode, you’ll brave five endlessly evolving stages that reconstitute the layout of the battlefield, the waves of foes you’ll face, and even the bosses – who can radically change based on the stage you encounter them in! Slay your foes, gather their remains, and use them to select an array of upgrades for faster speed, a stronger blaster, additional shields, a bigger boost, more missiles, or a score bonus. As you evolve your ship, you can choose additional power-ups from a series of cards – and even customize your deck of potential perks! Featuring a mix of hand-crafted trials and procedural-generation, Sektori offers endlessly replayable arcade action!

The Campaign is just the beginning, as Sektori features six additional game modes, including a Classic mode, an alternate way to play that includes a wide array of mutators to reconfigure your experience into something wholly unpredictable; Surge, where players rapidly swap between underpowered and cartoonishly overpowered; Crash, where enemies can only be defeated by dashing; Assault, where you choose when to up the ante of incoming waves against a dwindling clock; Gates, where enemies can only be harmed by crossing rotating laser posts; and a good old-fashioned Boss Rush. Whether you want to perfect a scripted run, or prefer endlessly randomization, there’s something in Sektori to suit your old school arcade desire!

FEATURES:

-A five world campaign mode with dynamically changing levels and tons of enemy variation – including evolving bosses

-Alternate ships and configurable upgrade decks to mold your run with

-Three difficulty modes suited for all players, including a “Revolution” campaign mode for maximal challenge

-Six alternate game modes, like Surge, Gates and Classic

-Varied selection of challenges and achievements