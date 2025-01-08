Team Ladybug’s next Metroidvania Blade Chimera set to release soon

With the release date of Blade Chimera closing in, Playism and Team Ladybug announced that players can now pre-order Blade Chimera on Nintendo eShop starting 6th of January 2025.

The pre-order comes with a 10% discount for all regions. As for those who already own Team Ladybug’s previous titles on Nintendo Switch will be able to enjoy even a bigger discount of 20% OFF!

Pre-Order Discount and Team Ladybug Title Owner Discount

-Those who preorder the game by January 15, 2025 will enjoy a discount of 10% OFF.

-Those who already own the digital versions of other Team Ladybug titles on the Nintendo Switch (Touhou Luna Nights, Record of Lodoss War -Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-, and/or DRAINUS) will be able to enjoy an even bigger discount of 20% OFF. (does not apply to physical copies).

The Steam version of Blade Chimera will have a surprise collaborative bundle with another title on release day! The name of the bundle is the “Metroidvania ??? ??? Bundle”. What could the other game be, and what do the question marks represent? You’ll find out on January 16, when the game and bundle are released!

Blade Chimera will also be added to the Team Ladybug Bundle, and there will be a launch sale upon release. The original soundtrack will also be released on Steam, so if you’re a fan of the game’s music, please check out the Steam release as well.

Blade Chimera is a brand new original metroidvania by Team Ladybug, the team behind the critically acclaimed 2D metroidvanias Touhou Luna Nights, the Touhou Project fan game which has sold over 500,000 copies, and the Record of Lodoss War fan game Record of Lodoss War -Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-.

In Blade Chimera, the map is much larger than any past Team Ladybug title, and you can explore more areas than ever before. With a plethora of side quests to complete on top of the main story campaign, players can immerse themselves in the futuristic world of Blade Chimera for a long while. Enjoy an occult cyberpunk metroidvania and Team Ladybug’s biggest project yet.

You can try the demo out on Steam and get a taste of this occult cyberpunk metroidvania before its launch on the 16th of January 2025. Psst, the demo save file can carry over to the full version of the game on Steam!

Game Features:

As the Demon Sword, Lux offers a wide array of utilities. She can perform powerful attacks and shield you from harm, but also act as a platform and even restore objects that were once lost. Use your demonic companion to traverse and survive in a desolate, demon-ridden Osaka. As Shin defeats demons and levels up, new skills can be unlocked via skill tree. Unlock the "Warp" skill to travel anywhere on the map or a double-jump to get up to higher ledges and explore new locations with ease. Lux isn't the only weapon in your arsenal. In addition to his main firearm, Shin can wield other weapons such as greatswords and whips. Experiment with a variety of armaments and create your own style of combat.

Blade Chimera Story:

It all began with the sudden appearance of a ghastly demonic horde. Humans fought against ghouls and ghosts in what would later be known as the “Demon War,” and the world was changed forever.

Thirty years later, using their expertise in combating demons, a religious group called the “Holy Union” has carved out a small but stable enclave of survivors…

About Blade Chimera

In Blade Chimera you play as Shin, a demon hunter with no memory of his past, and strike an unusual partnership with Lux, a beautiful demon with the ability to shapeshift into a sword and manipulate time. Begin a quest to learn what happened to you and your loved ones, fight brutal battles against terrible demons, explore a corrupted and dangerous world, and regain what was once yours.

Blade Chimera is set to launch on Steam and Nintendo Switch on January 16, 2025.