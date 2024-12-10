TAITO Milestones 3 now available on Switch

TAITO Milestones 3

ININ and TAITO announced that TAITO Milestones 3 has officially launched today, bringing a diverse selection of arcade classics exclusively to Nintendo Switch.

Step into a world of timeless entertainment as TAITO Milestones 3 brings together ten arcade gems from the 80s and 90s. From the charming adventures of Bub and Bob in “Bubble Bobble” to the epic heroic journey through the “Rastan Saga” trilogy, each game has been carefully curated to deliver the authentic arcade experience that delights both nostalgic arcade lovers and new players alike. Now available in both physical and digital editions only on Nintendo Switch. More details can be found via the ININ website.

