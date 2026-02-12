Squirrel with a Gun’s Varmint update now available on Switch 2

Maximum Entertainment AB and Dee Dee Creations announced that Squirrel With a Gun’s Varmint Update is now available on Nintendo Switch 2. The update is also playable on all other platforms.
The neighborhood just got more chaotic with Squirrel with a Gun‘s wackiest DLC yet, the Varmint Update. This latest update brings a lively lineup of critters, fresh challenges, and plenty of new adventures to the game.
Squirrel with a Gun released on Nintendo Switch 2 last year with the Ratatoskr Update, Gravity Gun Update, Photo Mode Update, and Pride Month Update already integrated at launch. The Varmint Update completes that collection with a cheerful mix of new features and character transformations.
With the Varmint Update, players will get to:
Collect special Varmint furs that transform players into different critters: Cat with A Gun, Raccoon with A Gun, Possum with A Gun, and many more.
Do battle with sentient Trash Monsters that appear around the neighborhood.
Explore 4 new bunkers with 10 golden acorns and exotic Varmint Furs.
Play a deadly game of Red-Light-Green-Light, climb a gigantic stone squirrel statue, or run around a rat’s giant cage that’s more sinister than it appears.
Go on a neighborhood-wide egg hunt for another fabulous furry prize!
Team up with a friend in two-player local co-op to face enemies side by side.
Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.
- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/
Leave a Reply