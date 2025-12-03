Speed Factor is a new retro racer published by Ratalaika Games

Ratalaika Games & lightUP announced that Speed Factor will be released onto Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

Inspired by 80s and 90s classics, Speed Factor is an old-school racing game with pixelated graphics, arcade driving style, exhilarating punk rock music, and some awesome classic cars!

Customize the difficulty level and traction assist level to your personal tastes to make the game as easy or challenging as you want. Cruise through 50 different tracks spread across 5 locations!

Win races and earn money to level up and improve your ride!

Features:

-Classic arcade racing

-2D pixelated graphics

-50 diverse tracks in 5 unique locations

-Modify and improve your car

-Punk rock soundtrack

The game will be priced at $4.99 / €4.99 for all platforms, and it will launch on 05-Dec-2025 on the following platforms:

-Nintendo Switch

-Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

-PlayStation 5

-PlayStation 4

PS4 and PS5 version will be cross-buy.