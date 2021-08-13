Spectacular Sparky is a new mascot 90s action game – trailer here

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Nicalis announced that Spectacular Sparky, a throwback action game from developer FreakZone Games, is coming to Nintendo Switch, Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 20, 2021.

Spectacular Sparky is a bold and explosive platform/shooter with wacky characters, powerful weapons, outrageous vehicles and boss battles to treasure. An adorably insane intergalactic bounty hunter, Sparky can dash through obstacles, fire his weapons in any direction and even extend his jumps by flapping his long space-rabbit ears.



Sparky’s voice-acted wisecracks and sarcastic jabs tend to get under the skin of his enemies in a most amusing fashion. His universe is awash with spikes, lava, buzzsaws, bombastic boss battles, super-saturated colors, slick parallax scrolling and mega-driven music, like the best “mascot” games of the 1990s.



Spectacular Sparky will be available digitally on Nintendo Switch, Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 20, 2021 for $14.99.