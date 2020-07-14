Slide Stars is a water slide racer with social media personalities

by squallsnake on July 14, 2020
Playstation 4
12
0
Lion Castle revealed Slide Stars, a brand-new and completely unique water slide adventure, in which players will be able to play with their favorite social media stars! Slide Stars will release worldwide this holiday season for PlayStation 4, Xbox One , and Nintendo Switch, both digital and at retail.

Slide Stars is the first water racing platform adventure in which you can play with 20+ of the world’s biggest international social media stars. Players will be able to choose their favorite star, jump onto the ride of their choice, and blast through some of the world’s most crazy water slides! Slide, jump, and balance through insane tracks and overcome extreme obstacles. Are you ready for this extreme water slide adventure?

YouTubers, vloggers, models, health & fitness celebrities, and social media sensations of all varieties and nationalities have joined the cast of Slide Stars to find out if they will make it to the finish line! Discover the full roster of playable stars now (alphabetical order):
★ Alan Stokes ★ Alex Stokes ★ Amusementforce Greg ★ Amusementforce Kes ★ ApoRed ★ Ben Azelart ★ Brent Rivera ★ Demi Rose ★ Doctor Mike ★ Enji Night ★ Enya Wandres ★ Holly H ★ Jeff Seid ★ Kat Wonders ★ Luciano Spinelli ★ Lexi Rivera ★ Milan Knol ★ Prof. Dr. Freek Vonk ★ Sveta Bilyalova ★ Veronica Bielik

Slide Stars will release both digital and in retail in all territories. The American retail version will be published and distributed by publisher GS2 Games, the European retail version by Mindscape and the Japanese and Asian version will be published by EpicSoft and distributed by SEGA.

