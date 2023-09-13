Slaps and Beans 2 hitting consoles soon

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

The sequel to the hilarious beat’em up game featuring Bud Spencer and Terence Hill, slaps its way to consoles September 22, 2023 on Switch, Playstation, and Xbox.

The iconic movie duo’s humor and chemistry are perfectly captured in this new, fully dubbed adventure, delivering a nostalgic experience for fans and newcomers alike. With an improved combat system mimicking their hilarious fistfights, a dedicated party mode, cooperative puzzles, and the original soundtrack from movie composers Oliver Onions, slaps and laughs are guaranteed!

-A brand-new, explosive & ludicrous story adventure

-Enhanced combat system: Both heroes now have signature abilities and unique power-ups

-Anything can be a weapon! You can now use objects from the environment to beat the daylight out of enemies.

-The story can be enjoyed with your bud(dy) in 2-player couch co-op

-Tons of competitive minigames are included throughout the story to break up the pace

-The dedicated party game mode (minigames only) for up to 4 players lets you compete and chase those high scores

-Beautiful, hand-drawn pixel art for pixel-perfect slapping

-New music from Oliver Onions, the original movie composer, to harmonize with the sound of slapping

-Neither dumb nor mute: The game now includes voice dubbing in English, Italian, German and Spanish

-And lots of beans (and bananas)