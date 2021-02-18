Sir Lovelot coming to consoles early March

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Spring is in the air and Pixel Games is bringing a little love to your life with Sir Lovelot, with some fresh platforming fun to warm the hearts of gamers everywhere! Get ready to join Sir Lovelot on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Steam PC, March 3rd.

It’s an absolutely heartbreaking hairy-tale, if ever there was one…

Sir Lovelot is on a quest to find the love of his life, and only you can help him avoid the cold sting of loneliness (but let’s be real: solitude is great!). Join him in a wacky precision platformer in which he’ll realize that finding love isn’t as easy as he thinks! Collects gifts, avoid treacherous hazards and fight off weird creatures, all in the best possible time! It’s an absolutely heartbreaking hairy-tale, if ever there was one..

What’s not to love about the platformer of your dreams…

■ Love is a battlefield, and you’re about to find out why, as you take on devious challenges, in over 40 handcrafted levels

■ Take on rivals to your affections as you face unsavory nasties who roam the land looking to end your journey in heartbreak

■ The road to romance is rarely straightforward; discover secrets and special treasure that will surely surprise your future paramour

■ Serenade your player 2 with a beautiful soundtrack by Alexander Falinski, known for his talent on Cut the Rope, LightSlinger Heroes, Tap the Frog…

■ Sir Lovelot is fluent in 14 love languages: English, French, Dutch, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Russian, Polish, Turkish, Korean, Japanese, Chinese – Traditional, Luxembourgish