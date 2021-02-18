Sir Lovelot coming to consoles early March

by SquallSnake on February 18, 2021
Playstation 4
6
0
previous article
Steamroll: Rustless Edition (PS4) Review
Contents

Spring is in the air and Pixel Games is bringing a little love to your life with Sir Lovelot, with some fresh platforming fun to warm the hearts of gamers everywhere! Get ready to join Sir Lovelot on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Steam PC, March 3rd.

It’s an absolutely heartbreaking hairy-tale, if ever there was one…
Sir Lovelot is on a quest to find the love of his life, and only you can help him avoid the cold sting of loneliness (but let’s be real: solitude is great!). Join him in a wacky precision platformer in which he’ll realize that finding love isn’t as easy as he thinks! Collects gifts, avoid treacherous hazards and fight off weird creatures, all in the best possible time! It’s an absolutely heartbreaking hairy-tale, if ever there was one..

What’s not to love about the platformer of your dreams…
■ Love is a battlefield, and you’re about to find out why, as you take on devious challenges, in over 40 handcrafted levels
■ Take on rivals to your affections as you face unsavory nasties who roam the land looking to end your journey in heartbreak
■ The road to romance is rarely straightforward; discover secrets and special treasure that will surely surprise your future paramour
■ Serenade your player 2 with a beautiful soundtrack by Alexander Falinski, known for his talent on Cut the Rope, LightSlinger Heroes, Tap the Frog…
■ Sir Lovelot is fluent in 14 love languages: English, French, Dutch, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Russian, Polish, Turkish, Korean, Japanese, Chinese – Traditional, Luxembourgish

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, XBOX One
NewsPixel GamesPS4PS5SwitchXBOX One
, , , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Steamroll: Rustless Edition (PS4) Review
6.5
8
 
Good Night, Knight (PC) Early Access Review
8.0
 
Solas 128 (Switch) Review
7.5
Platforms
 
Good Night, Knight (PC) Early Access Review
 
Construction building couch co-op Bonkies now available
 
R-Type Final 2 release date and trailer here
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Ultimate Summer (PC)
 
Mutropolis is a newly released PC title set in the year 5000
View All
Latest News
      
 

Sir Lovelot coming to consoles early March

by SquallSnake on February 18, 2021
Spring is in the air and Pixel Games is bringing a little love to your life with Sir Lovelot, with some fresh platforming fun to warm the hearts of gamers everywhere! Get ready to join Sir Lovelot on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 [...]
6
 

Sometimes You will release GraviFire on all consoles in early March 2021

by SquallSnake on February 17, 2021
GraviFire will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on March 3, 2021! It will cost $4.99. GraviFire is a logic game that mixes the mechanics of movement and gravity. You need to put all the objects in the right places [...]
10
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums