Simple top-down puzzler Skater’s Solstice coming soon to console

Skater’s Solstice

Slide across frozen lakes and gather stars in a chill puzzle adventure where you take the role of a young ice skater! Skater’s Solstice is a top-down brainteasing game with a wintry theme and crisp HD visuals where you’ll need to overcome 50 stages of gradually increasing complexity to achieve ice skating mastery. Each stage contains 3 stars and a glimmering exit.

Can you put it all together and gather all the stars?
Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Release date: October 30, 2024
Price: US$4.99 / €4.99

Take the role of an ice skater in top-down adventuring style!
Master 50 brainteasing levels of sliding puzzle action.
Collect stars and make your way to the exit to progress!
Slide along the ice in straight lines and use the environment to your advantage.
Enjoy gradually increasing challenge as new gameplay elements are introduced!

