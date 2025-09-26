Side-scrolling journey Ahro getting Version 2.0 Body and Spirit update and Steam release

Ahro – Version 2.0 The Body & Spirit Update will be out Nov. 2025 on existing platforms (Switch, Steam)! Plus Ahro will be releasing on Linux (via Steam) and Atari VCS!

In honor of the 1 year anniversary of the initial release of Ahro: Developer Oeh Interactive and well-established publisher of arthouse games Nakana.io are announcing Version 2.0 coming to existing platforms Nintendo Switch (published by Nakano.io) and Mac & PC via Steam (published by Oeh Interactive) in November. Additionally Ahro will be releasing for the first time on Linux via Steam and Atari VCS (published by Oeh Interactive).

You can see our coverage of the original Switch release of Ahro here .

The Ahro Version 2.0 The Body & Spirit Update will include:

-Body / Breakdown frequency: This new setting will allow you to decrease the breakdown frequency during gameplay, decreasing difficulty. You’ll be able to use this feature whenever you like, so you can roam more with less pressure from herb depletion!

-Spirit / Change color of your spirit tail: This will allow you to choose from one of four colors to give your spirit a unique look!

-Bug fixes

-Linux & Atari VCS versions

-Ahro soundtrack: Will be available for purchase on Steam

-Ahro Print Edition Lorebook: This physical printed booklet will be available for purchase directly from the developer.

Ahro is a side-scrolling journey with a stylish atmosphere, no violence and just a few words, Ahro tells its story in a unique yet universal way. It’s the debut game from developer Oeh Interactive and the 10th and latest title published on Switch by the niche label of meaningful/arthouse titles: Nakana.io