Shooter Söldner-X: Himmelsstürmer coming soon to Switch

As Earth’s resistance forces struggle to defend against a deadly infection consuming both life forms and technology alike, it falls to an anti-hero mercenary and bounty hunter to pilot a mighty prototype starfighter in hopes of locating the virus’ origin, saving civilization and earning a massive payday in the process!
Set in the distant future, Söldner-X: Himmelsstürmer is a fast and furious shoot’em up presented in 2.5D side-scrolling style with a pumping soundtrack, seamlessly blending old-school gameplay inspirations with fresh modern innovations. This definitive version of the game includes all prior updates including rebalanced difficulty and high score system, ideal for newcomers and veteran players alike.
Platforms: Switch
Release date: October 3, 2025
Price: US$9.99 / €9.99
Pilot an advanced starfighter in side-scrolling arcade shoot’em up style!
Enjoy an intense sci-fi narrative where you take the role of Earth’s unlikely savior.
Upgrade weapons, blast through enemy swarms and face off against screen-filling bosses!
Team up with a friend in local cooperative play.
Unleash berserker mode to turn the tide of battle when your health drops too low!
