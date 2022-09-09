Shooter Game Type DX now available on Xbox and Switch

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Mommy’s Best Games (MBG), the outrageous Indie game developer, has released its kinetic, high-score shoot’em up Game Type DX to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch today.

Game Type DX is a score-attack shoot-em up with a speed-boosting twist. Help Hoodie Girl fight the evil MediaBall’s inane advertisements! Each time you beat a level, the speed and difficulty increases! Originally released as a protest against Microsoft’s terrible dashboard update in 2011 on Xbox 360, and now, remastered and enhanced for modern consoles. Fly down a fascinating hall of gaming history, while blasting some unusual baddies.

Game Type was originally released for the Xbox 360. Back then, the menu system called the “Dashboard” would be updated every few months. This system controlled how games were purchased on the Xbox 360. One particularly bad update left indie games almost impossible to find.

Mommy’s Best Games created Game Type as a protest against the dashboard update and a way to bring attention to the issue. Game Type ended up helping, and a new dashboard update was quickly released. The release changed the menu layout for the better, making indie games reasonable to discover again.

Now, over a decade later, Mommy’s Best Games releases Game Type DX chocked full of enhancements including new levels, enemies, and power-ups.

There are several new game modes included. One of the most intriguing game modes is aptly named “Surprise!”. In it players are treated to a random assortment of level segments with all new challenges to surmount. Their particular level arrangement then increases in speed each time the player completes it in a single run. The player receives help with the addition of several types of power-ups including those for shooting power, score, and damage. There are even wacky power-downs the player must avoid, or possibly take as they discover the patterns of the game. There are nearly 40 level segments with multiple new enemy types for players to discover in the all-new “Surprise!” mode.

Coming Soon to Playstation 4/5

Because the game has such a close resemblance to the Xbox 360 Dashboard, it’s been difficult to get the game approved for the Playstation. Thankfully the game will be approved soon, but a release date is not yet set for Playstation 4 and 5.

Released Now on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

Game Type DX is now available to play worldwide on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Game Type DX is also available on Nintendo Switch in North America, Europe, and Australia.

Key Features for Game Type DX in 4K