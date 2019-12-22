Shiren The Wanderer (Vita) online service closing Dec 2019

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Aksys Games announced that the online functionality for Shiren The Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate (Playstation Vita) will be shutting down very soon. An official statement is listed below:

“Unfortunately, the North American and European online services for this game, specifically the Multiplayer, Wanderer Aid/Rescue, and Ranking systems, are shutting down at the end of December 2019. Please continue to enjoy the adventure in its entirety offline.”