Shiren The Wanderer (Vita) online service closing Dec 2019

Aksys Games announced that the online functionality for Shiren The Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate (Playstation Vita) will be shutting down very soon. An official statement is listed below:
“Unfortunately, the North American and European online services for this game, specifically the Multiplayer, Wanderer Aid/Rescue, and Ranking systems, are shutting down at the end of December 2019. Please continue to enjoy the adventure in its entirety offline.”
squallsnake
