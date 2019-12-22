Shiren The Wanderer (Vita) online service closing Dec 2019

by squallsnake on December 22, 2019
Vita
8
0
Contents

Aksys Games announced that the online functionality for Shiren The Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate (Playstation Vita) will be shutting down very soon. An official statement is listed below:

“Unfortunately, the North American and European online services for this game, specifically the Multiplayer, Wanderer Aid/Rescue, and Ranking systems, are shutting down at the end of December 2019. Please continue to enjoy the adventure in its entirety offline.”

News, Vita
Aksys GamesNewsShiren The Wanderervita
, , ,
