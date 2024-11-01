Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island gets Part 2 of the DLC Plus Pack

Spike Chunsoft announced the Part 2 of the Plus Pack season pass paid DLC for Roguelike RPG Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (abbreviated Shiren 6) for Nintendo Switch is available now. The Plus Pack includes new playable characters and 10 new dungeons.

In addition, a fourth feature update, which adds a variety of new elements including three new dungeons and a new Live Display type, is now available for free.

About Plus Pack Season Pass Paid DLC Part 2:

Asuka appears as a playable character

In the Sacred Tree mode, you’ll be able to select Asuka as a new playable character. Asuka has high attack power and a higher chance of landing critical hits, but she has low defense and HP, allowing for thrilling battles. Like Shiren, she can also equip gear.

Asuka

She is a wandering swordswoman who is old friends with Shiren and Koppa.

She has come to Serpentcoil Island for a specific reason and is reunited with them.

*Asuka can be used in the Sacred Tree mode only after unlocking Sacred Tree mode, and progressing through certain events.

Five New Dungeons

*The new dungeons become playable following the completion of Serpentcoil Island and progressing through the story.

Training Path of Deadly Strikes

A dungeon where both you and the monsters have a maximum HP of 1, meaning defeat comes with a single hit. You don’t gain experience from defeating enemies. It’s crucial to adopt strategies that allow for preemptive strikes.

Battleground of the Rivals

The bosses Jakaku, Madara, Embodiment of Batsu and Embodiment of Suiryu each await on the final 4 floors of this dungeon.

Timeworn Cave

A traditional dungeon featuring a wide variety of elements, but features from this game such as the Sacred gear and Wishing Shrines are not included to offer a more classic feel.

Floral Garden

A dungeon where the effects of incense occur randomly every certain number of turns.

Soul of Serpentcoil Island

Surpasses the game’s most difficult dungeon, Heart of Serpentcoil Island.

Plus Pack MSRP: $14.99 (includes both Part 1 and Part 2; Part 1 and Part 2 cannot be purchased individually)

*Main game is required to play the Plus Pack season pass paid DLC.

Fourth Free Content Update Introduces New Features Available Now

Three New Dungeons Added

*These free dungeons can be played after clearing Serpentcoil Island and progressing through the story.

Training Path of Hiding

A dungeon where most of the items you can obtain are Hiding Pots. You won’t gain experience from defeating enemies; instead, you progress by either hiding in the pots to avoid danger or trapping monsters inside them.

Cliff of Condensing

A high-difficulty dungeon. Although it only has 25 floors, the monsters become significantly stronger as you progress, making it a tough challenge.

Wild Monster Path

A dungeon with many monsters right from the start and high respawn rates.

New Live Display Type Added

A third type of Live Display has been introduced. This new type is similar to Type 1 but omits the price display from the item list, offering a larger area for gameplay.

Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island physical and digital versions are available now for Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe.