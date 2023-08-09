Shadow of the Ninja – Reborn coming Spring 2024

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Natsume Atari Inc. and ININ are pleased to announce that a new title, “Shadow of the Ninja – Reborn” is currently in production. Following on the heels of last year’s hit title, Pocky & Rocky Reshrined, which sold more than 150,000 units worldwide, this is the fourth 16-bit style remake from TENGO PROJECT.

Title: Shadow of the Ninja – Reborn

Release Date: Spring 2024

Supported Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam.

Supported Languages (9 languages): Japanese, English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Korean, Simplified and Traditional Chinese

Price: TBA

About Shadow of the Ninja – Reborn

This trailblazer in ninja action games is returning after 33 years.

The original title was released on the Japanese Nintendo Family Computer by Natsume Inc. in 1990. At the time, it was one of the most polished Family Computer action games and rated as one of the best two-player coop games. It was also the first of a series of titles that solidified Natsume’s reputation as a master of action games.

Released as SHADOW OF NINJA in North America and BLUE SHADOW in Europe, this classic is finally returning in a completely new production.

Legendary two-player simultaneous action!

The acclaimed 2D ninja action side-scroller with simultaneous two player gameplay returns in this new remake. Choose between the male or female character and work together to defeat challenging enemies.

Incredibly detailed pixel art quality! The commitment to the 16-bit-style pixel art that was so highly acclaimed in our previous title, Pocky & Rocky Reshrined, will be on display again in this latest release. Enjoy the carefully crafted pixel art as it brings the game to life!

Iku Mizutani, the star composer who helped create the iconic Natsume sound, is back on board!

Mr. Mizutani, who created the Natsume soundtrack for the original version of this title as well as the Shatterhand and Medarot series, has been confirmed for this new project. Classic gamers will find delight in his renowned guitar riffs and fast-paced 16-bit melodies!

Dynamic Production is once again taking on the visuals!

As with the 90s original, the key visuals and character illustrations will be handled by Dynamic Production.