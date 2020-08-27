Sexy dungeon crawling comedy RPG Moero Crystal H launches September 17th

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

In a joint collaboration, independent developer and publisher eastasiasoft and online retailer Playasia, are pleased to announce that Compile Heart and Idea Factory’s sexy dungeon crawling comedy Moero Crystal H will launch on the eShop for Nintendo Switch on September 17th, priced at $39.99/€39.99/£34.99, with a launch discount of 15% and with pre-loading beginning on September 10th. The Playasia exclusive physical edition will ship at the same time.



Moero Crystal H is a dungeon-crawling RPG telling the tale of Zenox the “Lucky Pervert”, who must partner with a troupe of monster girls to reclaim the stolen Bra of Darkness, an object of great power needed to save the world. Equipped with the “Panties of Light” to guide them, our heroes embark on their mythical quest.



Moero Crystal H features deep turn-based combat as players explore a series of grid-based dungeons. Fight and recruit more than 80 monster girls, then mix and match their outfit combinations to change their appearance and skills. Climb aboard the “Funyaton-Go” for shoot’em up sections and discover secret stages hidden within the monster girls. Upgrade your gang’s living quarters and pair up monster girls as roommates. With its delightfully quirky fantasies and offbeat humor, Moero Crystal H is the ultimate hedonistic romp!

“We at eastasiasoft are proud to be able to bring more of the Genkai Tokki series to western audiences, and collaborating with Playasia makes it even more special,” said Joshua M French, Community Manager at eastasiasoft. “Moero Crystal H is one of the most unique RPGs bringing engaging gameplay and a distinctive visual flair which is rarely seen outside of Japan. Bringing it to Nintendo Switch players worldwide will help to bring it the recognition it deserves!”



This upcoming release will be the first time western audiences will have a chance to play the third entry in the Genkai Tokki series. The original Moero Crystal was a 2015 PlayStation Vita game, but it never saw a release outside of Asia. While a follow-up to Monster Monpiece and Moero Chronicle, Moero Crystal H is a standalone story featuring all new characters. This remastered edition features an upgraded HD presentation, all previous DLC characters, English language subtitles, and the new “Double Scratch” feature, which updates the “Loving Scratch” mode so players can interact with and raise the affection of two monster girls at once! (now featuring HD rumble support).

Officially licensed merchandise is now available to celebrate the physical launch of Moero Crystal H on the Nintendo Switch! High quality long and short sleeve t-shirts as well as hats will be available, celebrating everyone’s favorite panty hunter! Beautiful printed canvas art pieces will also be available to purchase, featuring character and scene illustrations from character designer Katsuyuki Hirano. 30cm x 45cm and 13cm x 18cm versions are available now Playasia.com.