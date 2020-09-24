SciFi Action-Adventure MindSeize coming to Switch eShop September 30 – trailer here

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

The mind bending SciFi Action-Adventure MindSeize makes its debut on the Nintendo Switch eShop this month on the 30th of September 2020 for 19.99€ / US$ 23.99.



The game will launch with a release sale with 15% discount, which will stay active until 7th of October 2020.

Developed by Kamina Dimension and published by First Press Games, this substantial Nindie is aiming straight to the core of the Metroidvania-fanbase and offers a striking mix of influences from several genre-classics, paired with a unique story and a pixel-perfect art style.

Transfer your mind into a MAG and set out to an epic Action-Adventure with Sci-Fi setting! Aiming to save your daughter, an even bigger threat emerges…

Fast-paced combat and extensive exploration awaits, drawing strong inspiration from genre-classics like Metroid Fusion and Megaman X.

Private investigator M.C. Fox is chasing a dangerous criminal organization called The Ascended on unexplored planets, who appear to seize minds of various strong-willed individuals across the universe. A confrontation between M.C. and their leader severely injured him, leaving the investigator crippled and the mind of his daughter seized. This leaves him with little but one choice: Hunting down the leaders of The Ascended with the help of his trusted crew and a robotic body called MAG: The Mind-Action-Gear!

Key Features: