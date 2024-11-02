Savant – Ascent REMIX will arrive on Switch in time for the holidays

D-Pad Studio, the developer behind Owlboy, announced that their acclaimed platforming shoot-’em-up Savant – Ascent REMIX is coming to Nintendo Switch on December 5th. Those who pre-order will receive a 15% discount off its $7.49 price tag. This Nintendo Switch release includes three new modes, which have also been added to the PC version since launch.



Classic Mode: Progress through the tower, unlocking powerful abilities and artifacts. You can now grab enemies and absorb their powers, wielding powerful spells, hurling fireballs, and flinging meteors across the screen!



Survival Mode: Expanded with new enemy waves and bosses. Push through to the game’s ultimate challenge, where the bosses unite in a devastating team attack when you reach the top!



Time Attack: Blast through story mode or select a specific stage, showing the world you’re the fastest Alchemist out there!

Savant – Ascent REMIX began life as a remaster of the original title before D-Pad Studio got carried away by their enthusiasm and ended up creating a full blown sequel to the original title. Savant – Ascent REMIX takes the shoot-em-up platformer to new heights, with a host of new content that more than doubles the size of the original game. Venture through five stages, each with their own unique gimmick, across which you’ll have to battle Laser Sharks, robotic space invaders and even an immortal Samurai. To beat these new stages and take down the bosses at the end of each, you’ll have a new double jump, cancel-jump and mid-air powershots to add to your arsenal. There’s also a new endless Survival Mode, new difficulties modes – including a NES-style, no checkpoints Hardcore Mode – and 36 newly composed songs from acclaimed Norwegian musician Savant.



In Savant – Ascent REMIX, you play as the Alchemist, who’s been cast down from his tower by an unknown force. Your goal is to ascend back to the top, with your movement limited at all times to two platforms, be they moving elevators or space debris. By using rapid volleys of magic missiles to take out attacking enemies and precise dashes and jumps to move between the two platforms, you must try to survive the deadly journey back to the summit.

Savant – Ascent REMIX is the ultimate way to experience a musical artist’s persona as you’ve never done before! The game is based on the universe of Savant – developed in collaboration with Simon S. Andersen of D-Pad Studio (Owlboy/Vikings On Trampolines). Hear Savant’s unrivaled genre bending in action as you obtain new pieces of the soundtrack and remixes. The game even gives you the option to customise your own playlist as you play.



“Savant – Ascent REMIX allowed us carte blanche to go hog wild creating an intense, colorful wave of arcade action that would suit Savant’s bombastic riffs,” said D-Pad Studio’s Jo-Remi Madsen. “It’s been a blast to gradually add more game modes to this expanded remaster of our first game, and this Switch release offers a comprehensive archive of all the updates we’ve added over the past several years combined into one package!”