Samurai Academy: Paws of Fury coming in November

Maximum Entertainment, in partnership with ZEROlife Games and Fishing Cactus, announced a new game bringing the world’s favorite samurai beagle to Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox X|S, and Nintendo Switch digitally on November 20, 2025. Additionally, a retail version of the game will be available on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch this year.

Hank is back in a new journey that picks up where the Paws of Fury film left off, battling new forces that threaten the village of Kakamucho.

Join Hank, Jimbo, and friends on an all-new adventure in single-player or two-player co-op (available on Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5). Just when they thought they could live in peace, Hank and Jimbo are thrown back into combat, this time pitted against the mighty Shogun himself who aims to crush the blazing duo and the villages under their protection with his cat armies. Defend the settlements, safeguard the villagers, and reclaim the island—one battle at a time.

Featuring fast-paced, arcade-style combat, accessible open-world exploration, unique puzzles, and colorful missions set against the familiar backdrop of Kakamucho, Samurai Academy: Paws of Fury is the perfect entry-level action adventure for all ages.

Samurai Academy: Paws of Fury is scheduled for release November 20th on Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox X|S, and Nintendo Switch.