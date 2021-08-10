Sam & Max Save the World Remastered now available for Xbox

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

The Xbox One version of Sam & Max Save the World was just revealed in this morning’s ID@Xbox Twitch showcase and is available right now. The game sells for $19.99 or equivalent in local currency.

Sam & Max Save the World, a comedy adventure based on the dog and rabbity-thing crime fighting duo created by Steve Purcell, was the first true episodic game. Telltale Games originally released the six-episode season on PC between October 2006 and April 2007. The game later came to Xbox 360 in 2009.

You can check out our coverage of the PC version here.



When Telltale closed its doors in 2018, a small group of the original team acquired the game rights and remastered the season with higher resolution graphics, improved audio, new musical tracks, and a number of other enhancements. A full list of changes in the remastered version can be viewed here.

The Story

It’s just another day at the office for the self-proclaimed Freelance Police when the Commissioner calls in with a disturbing report: former child stars are running amok in the street! What starts as an open-and-shut case of idiotic vandalism grows into an all-out conspiracy as Sam and Max encounter one miscreant after another who have been mysteriously hypnotized. (You can tell from the “spinny thing” they do with their eyes.)



Who’s the source of this malfeasance, and what is their dastardly plan? Cracking this case will require Sam’s nose for detective work, Max’s lack of conscience, an assortment of inventory items, and a little help from neighbors Sybil Pandemik, Bosco, and Jimmy Two-Teeth. From Sam & Max’s street to the White House lawn, inside the internet, and all the way to the moon, this baffling mystery gets weirder and funnier as it unfolds.