Sam & Max Save the World Remastered now available for Xbox

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on August 10, 2021
XBOX One
4
0
previous article
Infinity, an incomplete Gameboy Color game from 1999, is looking to get finished through Kickstarter
next article
Aragami 2 story trailer here
Sam and
Contents

The Xbox One version of Sam & Max Save the World was just revealed in this morning’s ID@Xbox Twitch showcase and is available right now. The game sells for $19.99 or equivalent in local currency.

Sam & Max Save the World, a comedy adventure based on the dog and rabbity-thing crime fighting duo created by Steve Purcell, was the first true episodic game. Telltale Games originally released the six-episode season on PC between October 2006 and April 2007. The game later came to Xbox 360 in 2009.

You can check out our coverage of the PC version here.

When Telltale closed its doors in 2018, a small group of the original team acquired the game rights and remastered the season with higher resolution graphics, improved audio, new musical tracks, and a number of other enhancements. A full list of changes in the remastered version can be viewed here.

The Story
It’s just another day at the office for the self-proclaimed Freelance Police when the Commissioner calls in with a disturbing report: former child stars are running amok in the street! What starts as an open-and-shut case of idiotic vandalism grows into an all-out conspiracy as Sam and Max encounter one miscreant after another who have been mysteriously hypnotized. (You can tell from the “spinny thing” they do with their eyes.)

Who’s the source of this malfeasance, and what is their dastardly plan? Cracking this case will require Sam’s nose for detective work, Max’s lack of conscience, an assortment of inventory items, and a little help from neighbors Sybil Pandemik, Bosco, and Jimmy Two-Teeth. From Sam & Max’s street to the White House lawn, inside the internet, and all the way to the moon, this baffling mystery gets weirder and funnier as it unfolds.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Adventure, News, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
AdventureNewsXBOX One
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Within the Blade (Xbox One) Review
6.0
5
 
Metaloid: Origin (PS4) Review with stream
8.0
 
Inbento (Xbox One) Review
8.0
Platforms
 
Critadel
Nicalis announces new 2D action platformer Critadel for PC and Switch – trailer here
 
Aragami 2
Aragami 2 story trailer here
 
Ezaron Defense
Ezaron Defense (PC) Review
 
Super Sami Roll
Super Sami Roll (PC) – Review
 
Parasight
Action RPG Parasight launching on Steam in August 2021
View All
Latest News
      
 
Critadel

Nicalis announces new 2D action platformer Critadel for PC and Switch – trailer here

by SquallSnake on August 10, 2021
Nicalis announced that Critadel, a new 2D action game from developer Pixelian Studio, is coming to Nintendo Switch, Steam and the Epic Games Store in the 4th quarter of 2021. Critadel is a futuristic platformer/shooter/roguelike in which players run, jump [...]
4
 
Aragami 2

Aragami 2 story trailer here

by SquallSnake on August 10, 2021
During today’s ID@Xbox, Lince Works revealed a brand new Aragami 2 story trailer that introduces the main protagonist and pulls players into the intense conflict that sets the stage for this ambitious sequel. Aragami 2 will launch on September 17th, 2021 [...]
7
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums