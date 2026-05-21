Nitro City Racing coming soon to consoles and PC

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Nitro City Racing

Start your engine and get ready to experience the thrill of street racing in over-the-top arcade style! Choose and customize your ride, navigate through traffic and push your driving skills to the limit as you compete in a wide variety of high-octane challenges. Nitro City Racing is a throwback to genre classics that puts the focus on speed, blending realistic physics with intuitive controls and accessible, endlessly replayable racing modes!

Pick a track and avoid obstacles to reach maximum velocity as you race to victory. Clear missions in Career mode, sprint from point to point in One-Way mode or enjoy the freedom of Free Ride, with additional modes to unlock as you progress. Track your mission stats and reward your skill with coins to spend on upgrades. Do you have what it takes to rule the streets?

This game and the content contained therein is not authorized by car manufacturers or motor racing competitions and there is no association thereof.

  • Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
  • Release date: May 27, 2026
  • Price: US$4.99 / €4.99

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