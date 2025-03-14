S. Prysm Destroyer is a new 2.5 action run and gun

News Playstation 4 Playstation 5 Switch XBOX One Xbox Series X
0 45 Views
S. Prysm Destroyer

In a future ravaged by mechanized enemies known as the Primordial, one girl named Amor might hold the only key to reclaiming civilization in S. Prysm Destroyer! Amor had fallen in love with a boy whose passion was constructing robots, but when he died, the tragedy left Amor emotionless and the mech he designed has mysteriously grown more hostile. Acting as the mech’s pilot, Amor sets out to wreak havoc on the enemy by drawing power from prysmals, a material from the same comets that seemingly brought the Primordial to Earth.

S. Prysm Destroyer is a side-scrolling 2.5D shooter inspired by run ’n gun genre classics and mecha anime. Blast through enemy hordes and collect elemental power-ups to unleash the awesome potential of Prysm Destroyer attacks. Chase high scores through skillful play and unlock loads of costumes for Amor!

  • Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
  • Release date: March 19, 2025
  • Price: US $7.99 / €7.99
  • Blast through side-scrolling stages in old-school run ’n gun style!
  • Immerse yourself in a world and narrative inspired by mecha action classics.
  • Collect elemental power-ups to charge the Prysm Destroyer!
  • Unlock special costumes to customize your pilot.
  • Enjoy anime aesthetics and screen-filling special attacks!

Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at  |  + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Ringo’s Roundup

Ringo’s Roundup is cozy puzzle game now available on Switch and PC

Mar 14, 2025 28 Views
Kara Fantasy

Kara Fantasy is a top-down homage to classic Zelda

Mar 14, 2025 40 Views
O.W.L Projekt 2

O.W.L. Projekt 2 (XSX) Review

Mar 14, 2025 41 Views
Hyper Mirror Run

Hyper Mirror Run is a head-to-head platform racing game

Mar 11, 2025 193 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums