S. Prysm Destroyer is a new 2.5 action run and gun

In a future ravaged by mechanized enemies known as the Primordial, one girl named Amor might hold the only key to reclaiming civilization in S. Prysm Destroyer! Amor had fallen in love with a boy whose passion was constructing robots, but when he died, the tragedy left Amor emotionless and the mech he designed has mysteriously grown more hostile. Acting as the mech’s pilot, Amor sets out to wreak havoc on the enemy by drawing power from prysmals, a material from the same comets that seemingly brought the Primordial to Earth.
S. Prysm Destroyer is a side-scrolling 2.5D shooter inspired by run ’n gun genre classics and mecha anime. Blast through enemy hordes and collect elemental power-ups to unleash the awesome potential of Prysm Destroyer attacks. Chase high scores through skillful play and unlock loads of costumes for Amor!
- Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Release date: March 19, 2025
- Price: US $7.99 / €7.99
- Blast through side-scrolling stages in old-school run ’n gun style!
- Immerse yourself in a world and narrative inspired by mecha action classics.
- Collect elemental power-ups to charge the Prysm Destroyer!
- Unlock special costumes to customize your pilot.
- Enjoy anime aesthetics and screen-filling special attacks!
Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.
- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/
Leave a Reply