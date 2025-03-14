S. Prysm Destroyer is a new 2.5 action run and gun

In a future ravaged by mechanized enemies known as the Primordial, one girl named Amor might hold the only key to reclaiming civilization in S. Prysm Destroyer! Amor had fallen in love with a boy whose passion was constructing robots, but when he died, the tragedy left Amor emotionless and the mech he designed has mysteriously grown more hostile. Acting as the mech’s pilot, Amor sets out to wreak havoc on the enemy by drawing power from prysmals, a material from the same comets that seemingly brought the Primordial to Earth.

S. Prysm Destroyer is a side-scrolling 2.5D shooter inspired by run ’n gun genre classics and mecha anime. Blast through enemy hordes and collect elemental power-ups to unleash the awesome potential of Prysm Destroyer attacks. Chase high scores through skillful play and unlock loads of costumes for Amor!