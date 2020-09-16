Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure is a Bust-A-Move clone and coming to consoles this Fall

315 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Independent games developer 7 Raven Studios and video games publisher TotalConsole announce the release of Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure this fall on consoles.

7 Raven Studios will be publishing Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 while TotalConsole will be publishing it on Xbox One.

Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure is a classic arcade style puzzler featuring seven playable anime-like characters who will have to get through different challenges. The title has four different game modes and contains incredible boss fights.

Take on the role of Rusty Spout –a lonely but honest pirate who sails around the world looking for new adventures. Cocco, the evil pirate, has kidnapped all the children from Rusty’s village. Navigate with Rusty Spout through five different beautiful worlds, each one with 10 amazing levels, and save them all!

A unique option in Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure is colorblind mode which helps people suffering from color blindness to reach further in the game. The title will also be localized into 11 different languages.

Features