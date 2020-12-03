Run ‘n gun Tanuki Justice coming to Switch December 10th

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Take on the role of a cute, yet ruthless raccoon and defeat enemies who can attack you literally from all sides in this bullet hell platformer. Play alone or invite a friend for even more fun and a lot of challenges to overcome together!

Tanuki Justice is a continuous intensive action run’n gun in which you incarnate a tanuki brother and sister. You’ll face hundreds of enemies in feudal Japan. Varied environments with landscapes of all kinds, retro and fast rhythmic music, numerous and difficult situations reminiscent of good old arcade games. Gameplay both simple and rich allowing spectacular actions. Possibility to play with 2 people for even more fun. And challenges that will challenge even the most skilled players. Time will be your worst enemy.

Features:

• Dynamic gameplay with visuals that fit the atmosphere.

• Dozens of different types of enemies.

• Classical shurikens over the head and a giant shuriken for difficult moments.

• Playable in single or two-player mode.