Run-n-Gun Neon Inferno coming October 2025

It’s time to lock and load and sharpen your katana, because Neon Inferno is primed to light up all major platforms on October 2, 2025.

Developed by Zenovia Interactive and published by Retroware, Neon Inferno is a stylish cyberpunk run-and-gun shooter inspired by the likes of hits like Contra, Metal Slug, and Wild Guns. Going lone wolf or guns blazing with a partner in the game’s co-op mode, players assume the role of either Angelo or Mariana as they fight for a fledgling crime family striving for power against a corrupt NYPD and other crime syndicates in the war-torn city.

The deadly duo will need to fight their way through an army of heavily-armed cops, trained killers, and mechanized monstrosities. Thankfully, they have a few tricks up their sleeves, including bullet time, which allows them to deflect certain projectiles back at enemies they choose–regardless of whether they’re in the foreground or background! With multiple upgrades available to unlock and equip between missions, various difficulties to master, an Arcade Mode, and two-player co-op, Neon Inferno offers up a full clip of content to blast their way through.

Key Features:

Shoot close, aim far: a dynamic blend of side-scroller and gallery-shooter, where the action takes place in both foreground and background (like playing Contra and Wild Guns at the same time).

Glorious 32-bit Style: A sci-fi cityscape rendered in beautiful pixel art and backed by an evocative soundtrack

Two-Player Co-op: With danger lurking around every street corner, wouldn’t you be better off with a friend?

Satisfying Arcade Challenge: Enjoy a playthrough on an easier mode…or put your skills and resilience to the test with 1-credit-clear arcade mode.

Neon Inferno will unload on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam, with a simultaneous physical release through Limited Run Games.