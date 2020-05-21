RPG Moero Crystal H coming to Switch in America

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

In a joint collaboration, independent developer and publisher eastasiasoft and online retailer Playasia, are bringing Compile Heart and Idea Factory’s sexy dungeon crawling comedy Moero Crystal H to western audiences on the Nintendo Switch. Coming to North America and Europe later this year, this will be the first time western audiences will have a chance to play the third entry in the Genkai Tokki series. Moero Crystal H will be available on the Nintendo Switch eShop as well as a boxed release exclusively through Playasia, where both the standard and collector’s limited edition will be available for pre-order on May 28th.



Moero Crystal H is a dungeon-crawling RPG telling the tale of Zenox the “Lucky Pervert”, who must partner with a troupe of monster girls to reclaim the stolen Bra of Darkness, an object of great power needed to save the world. Equipped with the “Panties of Light” to guide them, our heroes embark on their mythical quest.

The original Moero Crystal was a 2015 PlayStation Vita game, but it never saw a release outside of Asia. While a follow-up to Monster Monpiece and Moero Chronicle, Moero Crystal H is a standalone story featuring all new characters. This remastered edition features an upgraded HD presentation, all previous DLC characters, English language subtitles, and the new “Double Scratch” feature, which updates the “Loving Scratch” mode so players can interact with and raise the affection of two monster girls at once! (now featuring HD rumble support).

Moero Crystal H features deep turn-based combat as players explore a series of grid-based dungeons. Fight and recruit more than 80 monster girls, then mix and match their outfit combinations to change their appearance and skills. Climb aboard the “Funyaton-Go” for shoot’em up sections and discover secret stages hidden within the monster girls. Upgrade your gang’s living quarters and pair up monster girls as roommates. With its delightfully quirky fantasies and offbeat humor, Moero Crystal H is the ultimate hedonistic romp!



“At eastasiasoft we pride ourselves in bringing western audiences content they wouldn’t see outside of Asia,” said Joshua M French, Community Manager at eastasiasoft. “Moero Crystal H is unlike anything you’d see made outside of Japan. It’s the ultimate cultural artifact – and an excellent RPG in its own right!”

The Moero Crystal H Limited Collector’s Edition will be limited to 3000 pieces worldwide and include the following items:

A physical copy of the game (region free)

A full-color printed manual

An original soundtrack CD

An artbook

A sticker set

An individually numbered collector’s certificate

A collector’s box (with a beautifully embossed logo)

Moero Crystal H will be priced at US$39.99 (digital / physical standard edition) and US$59.99 (limited collector’s edition).