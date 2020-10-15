Royal lifestyle simulator Pretty Princess Party waltzing on Switch this December

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Aksys Games announced that the royal lifestyle simulator Pretty Princess Party will waltz onto the Nintendo Switch this December 3rd. Players are whisked away to a magical land and take possession of a long-abandoned castle where they learn the ins and outs of princessing while restoring the palace to its former glory.

Your new regal life begins with creating a princess character from endless choices of dresses, shoes, accessories, and hairstyles. Then embark on your training through fun mini-games, including cake decorating, horse racing, and dancing. Restore the castle to its former glory and win the prize! Successfully completing the games will unlock new outfit choices and allow you to access hundreds of unique items to decorate your castle’s 20 rooms – over 1,300 items total! Once the rooms are decorated, you can take commemorative photos to show off your royal style! Even after completing the entire magical story, new challenges are unlocked for even more room updates and photographs.

Features of Pretty Princess Party include: