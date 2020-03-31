Roguelike Pangeon out now on PC, consoles later

by squallsnake on March 31, 2020
PC
5
0
previous article
Here are the free Xbox games for April 2020
next article
Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories (PS4) Review
Contents

Pangeon, a new retro-style roguelike, has just debuted on PC. According to the developers, it’s a tribute to classic dungeon crawlers, combining the best elements known from various games of the genre. Pangeon is available on Steam starting March 30, and before the end of 2020 it will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Pangeon is a new game by the independent Polish developer MrCiastku. It is being published on Steam by Gaming Factory S.A. and Ultimate Games S.A.

MrCiastku’s new project is a roguelike inspired by classic dungeon exploration games. The creators emphasise that Pangeon combines the best elements of the genre.

Pangeon focuses on single player experience. As MrCiastku explains, the player’s goal is to make their way through the mysterious dungeons, and the whole mission is an almost suicidal challenge that will require them to eliminate a host of monsters. The title of the game is also the name of an organisation located in unknown dungeons that has the potential to destroy the entire planet.

The audio-visual style is distinguished by its retro aesthetics. This dungeon crawler offers, among others, 8 diverse levels with different look, enemies and items, as well as 10 types of weapons (including daggers, swords, bows and magic wands).

The PC release date has been set to March 30, 2020. Before the end of the year Pangeon is scheduled to be published on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Pangeon – main features:

  • a retro-style roguelike;
  • 8 diverse levels;
  • audio-visual style harking back to the classics;
  • dungeons filled with secrets;
  • 10 types of weapons.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, PC
MrCiastkuNewsPangeonRoguelikeUltimate Games S.A.
, , , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
LUNA The Shadow Dust (PC) Review
7.0
1
 
Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories (PS4) Review
6.0
 
Langrisser I & II (PS4) Review
7.0
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
LUNA The Shadow Dust (PC) Review
 
Roguelike Pangeon out now on PC, consoles later
 
Fury Unleashed gets console and PC release date after 5 years of development – trailer here
 
Torchlight III is getting a Sharpshooter class
 
In Other Waters coming to Switch and PC in April 2020
View All
Latest News
      
 

Roguelike Pangeon out now on PC, consoles later

by squallsnake on March 31, 2020
Pangeon, a new retro-style roguelike, has just debuted on PC. According to the developers, it’s a tribute to classic dungeon crawlers, combining the best elements known from various games of the genre. Pangeon is available on Steam starting March 30, and [...]
5
 

Here are the free Xbox games for April 2020

by squallsnake on March 31, 2020
Here are the free games Xbox Live Gold members can download for free during April 2020. Project CARS 2 ($59.99): Available April 1 to 30 on Xbox One Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle ($22.49): Available April 16 to May 15 on Xbox One Fable Anniversary [...]
6
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums