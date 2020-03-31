Roguelike Pangeon out now on PC, consoles later

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Pangeon, a new retro-style roguelike, has just debuted on PC. According to the developers, it’s a tribute to classic dungeon crawlers, combining the best elements known from various games of the genre. Pangeon is available on Steam starting March 30, and before the end of 2020 it will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Pangeon is a new game by the independent Polish developer MrCiastku. It is being published on Steam by Gaming Factory S.A. and Ultimate Games S.A.

MrCiastku’s new project is a roguelike inspired by classic dungeon exploration games. The creators emphasise that Pangeon combines the best elements of the genre.

Pangeon focuses on single player experience. As MrCiastku explains, the player’s goal is to make their way through the mysterious dungeons, and the whole mission is an almost suicidal challenge that will require them to eliminate a host of monsters. The title of the game is also the name of an organisation located in unknown dungeons that has the potential to destroy the entire planet.

The audio-visual style is distinguished by its retro aesthetics. This dungeon crawler offers, among others, 8 diverse levels with different look, enemies and items, as well as 10 types of weapons (including daggers, swords, bows and magic wands).

The PC release date has been set to March 30, 2020. Before the end of the year Pangeon is scheduled to be published on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Pangeon – main features: