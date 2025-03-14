Ringo’s Roundup is cozy puzzle game now available on Switch and PC

Developed by SURT and published by RedDeer.Games, Ringo’s Roundup — a charming pathfinding puzzle game starring an adventurous bunny mailman — is now available on Nintendo Switch and Steam.
In Ringo’s Roundup, players take control of Ringo’s car, navigating through various environments using special Effect Tiles. The goal is to collect all the scattered envelopes and deliver them to the mailbox to complete each level. While the mechanics are easy to learn, the game offers surprising depth, as players must think strategically to find the best routes.
|Effect Tiles play a crucial role in solving puzzles. Placing them in the right spots allows Ringo to perform special moves, such as jumping over obstacles, teleporting through portals, or using magnetic forces to maneuver his car. Each of the ten worlds features a set of unique challenges, gradually increasing in complexity. Some levels encourage quick and direct solutions, while others reward those who experiment with more intricate paths. As players collect enough medals, they unlock the final stage of each world — a special challenge designed to test their puzzle-solving skills.
|With over 100 hand-crafted levels, Ringo’s Roundup provides hours of engaging gameplay. The adorable art style and relaxing atmosphere make it a perfect choice for players of all ages. To add a personal touch, the game also offers customization options for Ringo’s car, allowing players to give it their own unique look.
