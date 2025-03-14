Ringo’s Roundup is cozy puzzle game now available on Switch and PC

Developed by SURT and published by RedDeer.Games, Ringo’s Roundup — a charming pathfinding puzzle game starring an adventurous bunny mailman — is now available on Nintendo Switch and Steam.

In Ringo’s Roundup, players take control of Ringo’s car, navigating through various environments using special Effect Tiles. The goal is to collect all the scattered envelopes and deliver them to the mailbox to complete each level. While the mechanics are easy to learn, the game offers surprising depth, as players must think strategically to find the best routes.