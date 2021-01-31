Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne now available

by SquallSnake on January 31, 2021
Contents

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne is now available in North America for Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4 and Steam®! Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne is a video game adaptation of the popular anime, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-. It is a must-play video game for fans of the anime, manga and light novel!

One month after Subaru’s new life in another world began, an emissary sent by the royal castle suddenly appears with news that the royal selection has been postponed, but offers no reason as to why. The postponement of this grand event that decides the next ruler of the Kingdom of Lugunica stirs Subaru and his friends into action. They return to the royal capital only to find that a sixth candidate has claimed their stake for the throne. But the Dragon Stone prophesizes that only five candidates would be chosen. With one candidate being an imposter, suspicions are immediately cast toward one woman in particular: Emilia. What answers lie beyond the mysterious web of assassinations, betrayal, and conspiracies…?

Features
・Enjoy a new Re:ZERO storyline, fully supervised by the series author Tappei Nagatsuki!
・Featuring brand new characters designed by the original artist Shinichirou Otsuka as well as your favorites from the series!

Day One Patch
A Day One Patch is available for download for all platforms. Please see the below patch notes:

English voice over.

Adjusted the following:

Minor text fixes.
Minor graphic fixes.
Minor sound effect fixes.
Other minor miscellaneous fixes.

