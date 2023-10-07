Retro vertical shooter RedRaptor coming to consoles

News Playstation 4 Playstation 5 Shooters Switch XBOX One Xbox Series X
0 21 Views
RedRaptor

Blast off for a retro arcade experience in RedRaptor, a vertical shoot’em up inspired by genre classics of the ’90s! Assume the role of an ace pilot on a mission to intercept an unknown threat that’s already eliminated nearly all allied forces. If you hope to survive and bring down the enemy, you’ll need to upgrade your ship along the way and push your skills to the limit!

Take to the skies, the planet’s lower orbit, enemy space stations, asteroid fields and more as swarms of enemy ships and environmental hazards try to take you down. Manage your shields and watch your health! With each run, you’re able to apply persistent upgrades to your ship’s stats, from weapon level to lasers and even wingmen. Can you overcome 5 stages of bullet hell action and discover what awaits in the abyss beyond?

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Release date: October 11, 2023
Price: US$4.99 / €4.99
Master 5 unique stages of bullet hell action!
Earn persistent upgrades for your ship.
Blast through swarms of enemies in vertical scrolling style inspired by genre classics.
Manage shields and weaponry, add wingmen and more!
Challenge online leaderboards!

Avatar of SquallSnake
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at myGamer.com | + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Shiren the Wanderer The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island 1

Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island coming to Switch Feb 2024

Oct 7, 2023 18 Views
Nacon REVOLUTION 5 PRO

NACON set to launch Revolution 5 Pro Playstation controller

Oct 7, 2023 30 Views
Hidden Through Time 2 Myths

Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic now available on PC

Oct 7, 2023 25 Views
Savant - Ascent Remix Review | MyGamer

Savant – Ascent Remix (PC) Review

Oct 4, 2023 36 Views

No comments

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Reviews

Mugen Souls Z

Mugen Souls Z (Switch) Review

Oct 7, 2023- No Comments on Mugen Souls Z (Switch) Review

Mugen Souls was released on the Playstation 3 over a decade ago.  Its direct sequel was released just over…

Sentry City

Sentry City (Switch) Review

13 Views
Project Blue

Project Blue (XSX) Review with stream

26 Views
3236
Read More

Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.