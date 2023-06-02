Retro-style platformer 7 Horizons now available on Switch

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on June 2, 2023
Switch
3
0
previous article
3D platformer SCARF releasing in July
next article
GBA Single-Pak Link - Mario Party Advance
7Horizons
Contents

RedDeer.Games, one of the biggest publishers and developers of Nintendo Switch games, starts June’s edition of the Indie Spring Spree Event with a premiere of the 7 Horizons. Retro sci-fi adventure is available globally on Nintendo Switch consoles from today.

7 Horizons is a colorful, retro-style pixelated platformer in which the player takes on the role of Jelly, whose friends have become trapped and imprisoned by a mysterious villain.

The hero’s task will be to free his companions and, with their combined help, to liberate the planet Mesalia, and its inhabitants from the clutches of the evil.

Players have a choice between a gentler or slightly more belligerent approach to saving the planet. But they must remember – some defeated enemies come back stronger.

Once Jelly’s friends have been freed, players will be able to choose between four characters, each with unique abilities, which can be upgraded with items found during gameplay.

On the course of an important mission, players will encounter complex puzzles, explore a variety of locations, and defeat challenging bosses, all to the sound of 8-bit music.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Switch
NewsRedDeerGamesSwitch
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Star Wars: Jedi Survivor (PC/Console) Review
9.0
15
 
Boss Rush: Mythology (XSX) Review with stream
6.0
 
Pretty Girls 2048 Strike (PS4) Review with stream
5.5
Platforms
 
Candle Knight
Candle Knight is a new 2.5D action platformer – out now
 
R 3
Alan Wake 2 (PC/Console) Preview
 
Star Wars Jedi Survivor
Star Wars: Jedi Survivor (PC/Console) Review
 
Chronicles of 2 Heroes
Retro platformer Chronicles of 2 Heroes now available on console and PC
 
Chasm The Rift
1997 FPS Chasm: The Rift has returned to modern consoles
View All
Latest News
      
 
7Horizons

Retro-style platformer 7 Horizons now available on Switch

by SquallSnake on June 2, 2023
RedDeer.Games, one of the biggest publishers and developers of Nintendo Switch games, starts June’s edition of the Indie Spring Spree Event with a premiere of the 7 Horizons. Retro sci-fi adventure is available globally on Nintendo Switch consoles [...]
3
 
Scarf

3D platformer SCARF releasing in July

by SquallSnake on June 1, 2023
Discover your true destiny as you explore beautifully crafted worlds. But you won’t have to do it alone as you can rely on the help of your trustworthy companion – a dragon-shaped scarf. However, something or someone is hiding the truth. Find out for [...]
6
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums