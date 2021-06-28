Retro co-op adventure Mina & Michi release date and trailer here

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on June 28, 2021
Playstation 4
5
0
previous article
The Suicide of Rachel Foster (PC) Review
Mina Michi
Contents

Join Mina and her best friend Michi as they travel through the seasons of a wonderfully colorful world, solving puzzles and challenging baddies along the way. Together, they’ll uncover secrets, collect magical items and learn special abilities that allow them to reach exciting new places. Take control of Mina and Michi simultaneously, or play cooperatively with a friend!

Mina & Michi will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox One on June 30th for $4.99.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, XBOX One
EastAsiaSoftNewsPS4PS5SwitchXBOX One
, , , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
The Suicide of Rachel Foster (PC) Review
7.0
7
 
The Eternal Castle [REMASTERED] (PS4) Review
8.0
 
The Longing (Switch) Review
8.0
Platforms
 
Suicide of Rachel Foster Logo
The Suicide of Rachel Foster (PC) Review
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Chivalry 2 (PC)
 
UnMetal 1
MyGamer Visual Cast: UnMetal (PC)
 
Tip Top
Tip Top (PC) Review
 
val
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Mina Michi

Retro co-op adventure Mina & Michi release date and trailer here

by SquallSnake on June 28, 2021
Join Mina and her best friend Michi as they travel through the seasons of a wonderfully colorful world, solving puzzles and challenging baddies along the way. Together, they’ll uncover secrets, collect magical items and learn special abilities that allow [...]
5
 
Crash Drive 3

Crash Drive 3 gets release date and trailer – cross-play announced too

by SquallSnake on June 24, 2021
Crash Drive is back! Explore a colorful open world, perform incredible stunts, customize your race car, compete in a variety of fun games, or just goof off and hunt for secrets. Crash Drive 3 is multiplayer and multi-platform – play alone or with your [...]
12
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums