Retro co-op adventure Mina & Michi release date and trailer here

Join Mina and her best friend Michi as they travel through the seasons of a wonderfully colorful world, solving puzzles and challenging baddies along the way. Together, they’ll uncover secrets, collect magical items and learn special abilities that allow them to reach exciting new places. Take control of Mina and Michi simultaneously, or play cooperatively with a friend!

Mina & Michi will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox One on June 30th for $4.99.