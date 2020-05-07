Resolutiion coming to Switch and PC in late May

by squallsnake on May 7, 2020
Deck13 Spotlight and developer Monolith of Minds announced the Nintendo Switch version and the official release date for “Resolutiion”. The fast paced action adventure will be launching on Nintendo Switch, Windows, Mac and Linux on May 28th.

In Resolutiion players will slip into the role of Valor, an old killer escorting a curious AI to infiltrate a terrorist network. They will find themselves in a grim dark cyberpunk world where nothing and everything can be real and where they will need to crush a revolt against the dystopian paradise the world has become.

Features:

  • Explore a grim cyberpunk world where nothing is as it seems
  • Experience a dark story where you might be the hero – or the villian
  • Unlock new abilities to defeat your enemies
  • Survive in brutal fights and crush gruesome bosses
  • Play or be played
