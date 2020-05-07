Resolutiion coming to Switch and PC in late May

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Deck13 Spotlight and developer Monolith of Minds announced the Nintendo Switch version and the official release date for “Resolutiion”. The fast paced action adventure will be launching on Nintendo Switch, Windows, Mac and Linux on May 28th.

In Resolutiion players will slip into the role of Valor, an old killer escorting a curious AI to infiltrate a terrorist network. They will find themselves in a grim dark cyberpunk world where nothing and everything can be real and where they will need to crush a revolt against the dystopian paradise the world has become.

Features: