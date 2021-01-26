Renzo Racer now available on PS5

by SquallSnake on January 26, 2021
21
0
previous article
Oddworld: Soulstorm (PS4/PS5) Preview
next article
Puzzle game SOLAS 128 now available on Switch and PC
Contents
Publisher Joindots and independent development studio EnsenaSoft release the go-kart racing game Renzo Racer on PlayStation 5 today for $24.99/€24.99/£19.99.
Renzo Racer is a fast-paced cartoon style racing game challenging your maneuverability and driving skills to cross the finish line first.

Choose your driver from a selection of 16 comical personalities and race down 20 exciting tracks full of twists and turns, hazardous obstacles and unexpected surprises.
Play individual tracks or tournaments against the AI cars or also against a friend in local 4 player mode.
Apart from PlayStation 5, Renzo Racer is also available on Nintendo Switch, the Windows Store (desktop only), and it supports VR on HTC Viveport and Steam.
Features
  • 16 Comical Drivers with Unique Personalities
  • 20 Challenging Race Tracks
  • Race Karts or Boats!
  • Destructible Objects, Rockets, Bombs, Nitro and more
  • Obstacles & Surprises
  • Local 4 Player Mode to Enjoy with Friends
  • Fast and Furious Racing Action
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 5, Racing
NewsPS5Racing
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Ghostanoid (Switch) Review
5.0
24
 
The Heroic Legend of Eagarlnia (PC) Review with stream
8.0
 
SYNTHETIK: Ultimate (Xbox One) Review
5.5
Platforms
 
Puzzle game SOLAS 128 now available on Switch and PC
 
Oddworld: Soulstorm (PS4/PS5) Preview
 
Co-op puzzler Magic Twins coming to Switch and PC in March
 
The Heroic Legend of Eagarlnia (PC) Review with stream
 
Kena Bridge of Spirits preview
Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4/PS5) Preview
View All
Latest News
      
 

Puzzle game SOLAS 128 now available on Switch and PC

by SquallSnake on January 26, 2021
Developer Amicable Animal and Publisher Armor Games Studios announced the release of SOLAS 128 on PC and Nintendo Switch. Available on Steam and Nintendo’s eShop from today, SOLAS 128 is an exquisitely crafted puzzle box, filled with over [...]
11
 

Renzo Racer now available on PS5

by SquallSnake on January 26, 2021
Publisher Joindots and independent development studio EnsenaSoft release the go-kart racing game Renzo Racer on PlayStation 5 today for $24.99/€24.99/£19.99. Renzo Racer is a fast-paced cartoon style racing game challenging your maneuverability and [...]
21
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums