Renzo Racer now available on PS5

Publisher Joindots and independent development studio EnsenaSoft release the go-kart racing game Renzo Racer on PlayStation 5 today for $24.99/€24.99/£19.99.
Renzo Racer is a fast-paced cartoon style racing game challenging your maneuverability and driving skills to cross the finish line first.
Choose your driver from a selection of 16 comical personalities and race down 20 exciting tracks full of twists and turns, hazardous obstacles and unexpected surprises.
Play individual tracks or tournaments against the AI cars or also against a friend in local 4 player mode.
Apart from PlayStation 5, Renzo Racer is also available on Nintendo Switch, the Windows Store (desktop only), and it supports VR on HTC Viveport and Steam.
Features
- 16 Comical Drivers with Unique Personalities
- 20 Challenging Race Tracks
- Race Karts or Boats!
- Destructible Objects, Rockets, Bombs, Nitro and more
- Obstacles & Surprises
- Local 4 Player Mode to Enjoy with Friends
- Fast and Furious Racing Action
