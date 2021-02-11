Relaxing game Under Leaves coming to Xbox and Switch – trailer here

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Breathtaking landscapes, amazing graphic style, peaceful music and gameplay—all this will appear on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X with the launch of Under Leaves later this year. Will you help animals find the hidden objects?

Relaxing music, amazing scenery, peaceful gameplay—all this will make you slow down. Let your thoughts flow freely as you collect items for your next animal.

Hand-painted backgrounds delight with their detail and colors. Practically every frame looks literally like a picture ready to hang on the wall.

VISIT THE ENTIRE WORLD

On your journey you’ll find yourself in the land of ice, stop in the sultry jungle or dive under the water. 9 locations scattered around the world are waiting for you.

All nature lovers will be charmed by 29 animated animals from all over the world. A polar bear, a big-eyed owl, a turtle, or a parrot—they need a bit of your help.

AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE

Controls are very simple, and there is no text in the game—only numbers—so everyone can enjoy it.



Relax in with a journey around the world in the company of charming animals. The game, created by Circus Atos, is going to be published by RedDeerGames later this year.

KEY FEATURES: