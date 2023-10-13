Reimagined 16-bit classic Astrosmash returns

BBG Entertainment ignites a cosmic collision between retro gaming and modern platforms today with the return of ASTROSMASH in an explosive 16-bit revamp! The reimagined classic shoot-em-up is available to download now on Steam (Windows/Mac), Xbox One/Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows Store and Mac App Store, where seasoned astronauts and new recruits alike are invited to a celestial showdown of epic proportions across contemporary gaming universes.

Astronauts, to your stations! Embark on an epic journey through the cosmos with ASTROSMASH, where the only thing between survival and an unyielding interstellar onslaught is your trusty laser cannon. Players will navigate through 10 increasingly challenging levels of pure, celestial adrenaline, annihilating a relentless parade of cosmic adversaries. From fiery meteors to elusive UFOs, each level intensifies, offering varied velocities, trajectories, and enemy complexities, all set against the backdrop of stunning astronomical vistas and a harmoniously synchronised soundtrack.

