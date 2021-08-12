RedDeer reveals new trailer for Boreal Tenebrae

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

RedDeer.games revealed a new animated short for Boreal Tenebrae, an atmospheric adventure game with horror elements, heavily inspired by the greatest PlayStation 1 titles and popular TV shows such as Stranger Things and Twin Peaks.



This unique game, created by Snot Bubbles Productions, will launch on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X later this year.

This new cinematic introduces you to the gloomy world of Boreal Tenebrae, where everything is out of the ordinary. Strange blocks emitting hypnotic static have appeared in town. Some locals, including Sarah, have been absorbed by this weird object and have never come back.

The short movie was directed and created by Boreal Tenebrae’s developer Daniel Beaulieu, who is a talented 3D Character Animator with years of experience.



SURREAL JOURNEY

Boreal Tenebrae lets you experience a mysterious adventure with a touch of horror. In this nightmare of a dying town, you traverse many unique locations from Boreal’s world and dark alternate universe searching for your missing sister Sarah.



COMPLETE THE RITE

Before Sarah vanished, she began the mysterious ritual that must be completed to heal the infected town. Only you can do it. Explore the dying world, investigate the murder, solve puzzles and try to stop this apocalypse.

THE INSPIRATION BEHIND BOREAL TENEBRAE

– The concept behind Boreal Tenebrae comes from my youth. Growing up in some of the small rural communities of Canada gave me a unique and anachronistic perspective of the 1990’s: juxtaposed between tradition and technology – said Daniel Beaulieu, the creator of Boreal Tenebrae.



KEY FEATURES: