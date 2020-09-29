Red Wings: Aces of the Sky gets Xbox One release date

All in! Games is thrilled to reveal that Red Wings: Aces of the Sky, created by the company’s internal development team, now has a release date for PC and consoles. Get your aviator hats and goggles ready for sky-high thrills on October 13. If you’re an Xbox One player, don’t wait—pre-order your Red Wings: Aces of the Sky copy now to get it 20% off! The game is already available on Nintendo Switch.
Take to the skies over the Great War!
Dive into this dynamic action game that puts players right in the middle of thrilling battles with a fresh take on arcade air combat. Travel back in time to the breakthrough period of flight, when the courage of pilots was unmatched and death could come at any moment.
Main features:
- Play 50 story-driven campaign missions and relive the epic aerial combat of World War I
- Use 4 unique skills to gain an advantage in battles and take down enemies
- Pilot 10 historical warplanes of the Entente Powers and the Triple Alliance
- Upgrade your pilot progression skill tree to improve your stats and skills
- Fly through different game modes with a friend in local co-op (split-screen)
- Learn the story of the Red Baron, Manfred von Richthofen—the fighter ace of the war
- Read quotes from real letters of WW1 pilots on your way to becoming an ace of the sky
