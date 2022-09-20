Red Art Games set to release shooter Sophstar in October

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Red Art Games announced that the digital version of Sophstar will come out on consoles on October 28th, 2022. The game’s physical editions will be available a few weeks later. Sophstar is a vertically scrolling Shoot ‘em Up developed on PC by Banana Bytes and ported on consoles by Red Art Games.

Red Art Games will release Sophstar digitally on Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4 and Xbox One on October 28th, 2022. On the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store, the game will cost €12.99/$12.99.

Physically, Sophstar will receive a couple of limited edition releases. The Standard Nintendo Switch, PS5 and PS4 edition will be limited to 2,900, 999 and 999 copies respectively. The Nintendo Switch Standard edition will cost €29.99 while the PlayStation Standard Editions will retail for €24.99. A double-sided poster will be included in every box as a bonus.

In addition to the Standard edition, Red Art Games will also release an extremely limited Sophstar Arcade Edition on Nintendo Switch, PS5 and PS4. Only 99 copies of the Sophstar Arcade Edition will be manufactured on each platform. Priced at €39.99 (PlayStation) and €44.99 (Switch), the Sophstar Arcade Edition comes with an exclusive poster inspired by Japanese Arcade posters. This second poster measures 120 x 80 cm (31.5 x 47.24”) and comes in a separate poster tube. Pre-orders for the two Sophstar physical editions are now up exclusively on the official Red Art Games online store.