Red Art Games set to release shooter Sophstar in October

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on September 20, 2022
Playstation 4
0
previous article
Electrician Simulator now available on PC, consoles 2023
Sophstar
Contents

Red Art Games announced that the digital version of Sophstar will come out on consoles on October 28th, 2022. The game’s physical editions will be available a few weeks later. Sophstar is a vertically scrolling Shoot ‘em Up developed on PC by Banana Bytes and ported on consoles by Red Art Games.

Red Art Games will release Sophstar digitally on Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4 and Xbox One on October 28th, 2022. On the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store, the game will cost €12.99/$12.99.

Physically, Sophstar will receive a couple of limited edition releases. The Standard Nintendo Switch, PS5 and PS4 edition will be limited to 2,900, 999 and 999 copies respectively. The Nintendo Switch Standard edition will cost €29.99 while the PlayStation Standard Editions will retail for €24.99. A double-sided poster will be included in every box as a bonus.

In addition to the Standard edition, Red Art Games will also release an extremely limited Sophstar Arcade Edition on Nintendo Switch, PS5 and PS4. Only 99 copies of the Sophstar Arcade Edition will be manufactured on each platform. Priced at €39.99 (PlayStation) and €44.99 (Switch), the Sophstar Arcade Edition comes with an exclusive poster inspired by Japanese Arcade posters. This second poster measures 120 x 80 cm (31.5 x 47.24”) and comes in a separate poster tube. Pre-orders for the two Sophstar physical editions are now up exclusively on the official Red Art Games online store.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Shooters, Switch, XBOX One
NewsPS4Red Art GamesXBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Super Sunny Island (Xbox One) Review with stream
6.5
9
 
Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 (PC) Review
8.5
 
Rick Henderson (Xbox One) Review with stream
6.0
Platforms
 
Electrician Simulator 01 press material
Electrician Simulator now available on PC, consoles 2023
 
Kitsune Zero
Kitsune Zero, prequel to Kitsune Tails out now
 
Formula Retro Racing World Tour
Formula Retro Racing: World Tour launching later this year
 
Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 01 press material
Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 (PC) Review
 
OIP
Isonzo (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Sophstar

Red Art Games set to release shooter Sophstar in October

by SquallSnake on September 20, 2022
Red Art Games announced that the digital version of Sophstar will come out on consoles on October 28th, 2022. The game’s physical editions will be available a few weeks later. Sophstar is a vertically scrolling Shoot ‘em Up developed on PC by Banana Bytes [...]
 
Electrician Simulator 01 press material

Electrician Simulator now available on PC, consoles 2023

by SquallSnake on September 20, 2022
Electrician Simulator, a relaxing game where you make a career for yourself as an electrician, makes its PC debut on 21 September this year. The developers highlight that this unique title offers varied gameplay that will have you carrying out jobs (e.g., [...]
7
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums