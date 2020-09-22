Rebel Galaxy Outlaw now available on PC and console

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Double Damage Games announced the long-awaited release of their epic space game, Rebel Galaxy Outlaw is available now on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam for $29.99 USD. With game porting work from BlitWorks on the console version, Rebel Galaxy Outlaw is packed with exciting combat, unique ships, tons of great music, and drops you into a retro future steeped in blue-collar Americana.

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw is a prequel to 2015’s Rebel Galaxy, this time dropping you straight into the cockpit. Take up the role of Juno Markev, an outlaw and smuggler who went straight and settled down until events conspired to drag her back into her former life. After an encounter in a shady watering hole goes bad, your ship is trashed, and you find yourself in debt to an old friend and casino owner who gives you a floating garbage truck and some words of advice.



Features include:

*A full single player story campaign, with plenty of room to do your own thing and make some money – or some mayhem. The big empty of space is filled with lowlifes, cops, pirates, and blue-collar folks just trying to get by.



*Unique Autopursuit feature makes space combat accessible to everyone – play the way you want to, with game styles for novices to veterans.



*Slap down some cash for the right ship for the job. Outfit it with a vast array of weapons, armor, and gear, then get flying.



*Gamble for cash and equipment at the local watering hole with various side games, including: 8-ball, dice poker, slot machines and arcade games.



*Slide into your cockpit, switch on the Subspace Radio and listen to one of 7 stations with over 21 hours of music, DJs and commercials.



*Meet and befriend an array of sketchy characters and call them up to lend a hand when needed.

*A variety of playstyles from generous starting gear with aim and flying assistance, to old school mode: minimal gear and no assists. Play the way you want!