RayStorm x RayCrisis HD Collection now available on Switch and PS4

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on July 1, 2023
Playstation 4
5
0
previous article
MyGamer Visual Cast - Pool Cleaning Simulator (PC Early Access Demo)
next article
3-tone pixel art shooter Feeble Light coming soon
Rayz Arcade Chronology debut trailer
Contents

In partnership with TAITO, ININ announced that both RayStorm x RayCrisis HD Collection (boxed and digital) and Ray’z Arcade Chronology (digital) are OUT NOW!

Relive the excitement of epic battles in outer and cyberspace with RayStorm x RayCrisis HD Collection, featuring not only RayStorm and RayCrisis, with their polygon-based 3D graphics and striking art styles but also their HD remastered versions. Accompanied by the unforgettable soundtrack composed by TAITO’s legendary sound team, ZUNTATA, you can’t miss out on this cyberspace adventure. Get your copy of RayStorm x RayCrisis HD Collection digitally or physically for PS4 and Nintendo Switch today!

Ray’Z Arcade Chronology

Want to take part in the WHOLE mission? TAITO’s original Ray’Z Arcade Chronology also arrived in the West with five versions of three titles: together with RayStorm, RayCrisis, and their HD remasters, you get the opportunity to play the entire trilogy, with the original Arcade version of RayForce, released in 1994! at the Nintendo eShop or PlayStation Store!

If you’re looking for a physical copy, our partner, Strictly Limited Games, is releasing the Ray’Z Arcade Chronology + the unreleased prototype level R-Gear, allowing dedicated fans to experience the excitement of space battles across the Ray multiverse!

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Switch
ININ GamesNewsPS4SwitchTAITO
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Robolt (PS4) Review with stream
3.0
12
 
Brain Show (PC) Review
7.0
 
Candle Knight (PC) Review
6.0
Platforms
 
Feeble Light banner
3-tone pixel art shooter Feeble Light coming soon
 
Pool Cleaning Simulator Art
MyGamer Visual Cast – Pool Cleaning Simulator (PC Early Access Demo)
 
Full Quiet
8-bit Legit bringing indie NES game Full Quiet to modern consoles
 
Running Fable
Family friendly party game Running Fable coming to Xbox and Switch soon
 
Brain Show
Brain Show (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Feeble Light banner

3-tone pixel art shooter Feeble Light coming soon

by SquallSnake on July 1, 2023
Blast off as a little star trying to rid the cosmos of angry celestial beings in Feeble Light, a 3-tone pixel art shoot’em up where minimalistic presentation makes way for precision controls and fluid animation! Inspired by genre classics, Feeble Light is [...]
4
 
Rayz Arcade Chronology debut trailer

RayStorm x RayCrisis HD Collection now available on Switch and PS4

by SquallSnake on July 1, 2023
In partnership with TAITO, ININ announced that both RayStorm x RayCrisis HD Collection (boxed and digital) and Ray’z Arcade Chronology (digital) are OUT NOW! Relive the excitement of epic battles in outer and cyberspace with RayStorm x RayCrisis HD [...]
5
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums