RayStorm x RayCrisis HD Collection now available on Switch and PS4

In partnership with TAITO, ININ announced that both RayStorm x RayCrisis HD Collection (boxed and digital) and Ray’z Arcade Chronology (digital) are OUT NOW!

Relive the excitement of epic battles in outer and cyberspace with RayStorm x RayCrisis HD Collection, featuring not only RayStorm and RayCrisis, with their polygon-based 3D graphics and striking art styles but also their HD remastered versions. Accompanied by the unforgettable soundtrack composed by TAITO’s legendary sound team, ZUNTATA, you can’t miss out on this cyberspace adventure. Get your copy of RayStorm x RayCrisis HD Collection digitally or physically for PS4 and Nintendo Switch today!

Ray’Z Arcade Chronology

Want to take part in the WHOLE mission? TAITO’s original Ray’Z Arcade Chronology also arrived in the West with five versions of three titles: together with RayStorm, RayCrisis, and their HD remasters, you get the opportunity to play the entire trilogy, with the original Arcade version of RayForce, released in 1994! at the Nintendo eShop or PlayStation Store!

If you’re looking for a physical copy, our partner, Strictly Limited Games, is releasing the Ray’Z Arcade Chronology + the unreleased prototype level R-Gear, allowing dedicated fans to experience the excitement of space battles across the Ray multiverse!