Ratalaika will give you worms and parasites with the 2-in-1 Parasite Pack

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Indie publisher Ratalaika Games, along with Scotland developer Lowtek Games Studio, will launch the Parasite Pack – two titles, Flea and Tapeworm Disco Puzzle, on July 1st, 2022.

Released on all console platforms, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch priced at a remarkable $7.99 / €7.99 / £5.99, this delightful retro inspired twin set will traverse gamers back to the heyday, when games offered real nail biting challenges, focus and joystick shenanigans!

Although Lowtek may be tagged as a Scotland developer they interact with many developers around the world pulling in expertise from as far away as Brazil. An experienced team has gone into the creation of the Parasite Pack that will have gamers gravitating from one game to another and both can be enjoyed by all ages.

Tapeworm Disco Puzzle (PS4/5/XB1/Switch)

Inspiration and obvious retro homage goes to Snake and lolo with a few extra ingredients added to give it its own originality, Tapeworm Disco Puzzle… offers a little bit more to keep the player entertained. It’s a mix somewhere between snake, lolo and lemmings but has enough unique elements to set it apart from all of those. Best described as a more casual puzzle game with occasional ‘thinky’ moments.

Gamers will help uncover the mystery of the fleas acting strangely. Puzzles will become increasingly harder at times but are never too long with fresh challenges and new mechanics every 20 levels or so. Gamers can also team up with a friend in tapeworm for 25 co-op levels.

Each level has an objectives and obstacles like:

Avoid enemies

Don’t kill the fleas

Collect all the notes

Help the fleas collect the blood

Open Doors with switches

Help Fleada get to the gig on time

Flea (PS4/5/XB1/Switch)

Flea is a challenging 2D platformer with an intriguing back story. Play as Henry the Hyperactive Flea who just can’t stop jumping! Navigate the beasts and collect blood to get to the heart of the problems. These fleas are intelligent and have created a network of bendy straws to help navigate.

Henry must come to terms with his hyperactivity while avoiding thumb tacks and collecting blood for the refu-fleas. In flea you are constantly jumping. You must avoid tacks, pits and other less friendly parasites.

Explore 80 levels

Meet weird characters

Discover secrets.

Every dog has a different theme and soundtrack, more abilities and enemies make appearances in later levels. There are a bunch of other parasites you will meet on your journey from friendly fleas, to ticks, mosquitos and tapeworms.